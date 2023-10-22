Mumbai local turns into dance floor as commuters perform Garba during Navratri | Watch

A video of commuters performing Garba inside a Mumbai local is going viral on social media. The viral video has sparked a debate among the netizens. Several saw the Garba performance inside the Mumbai local as people enjoying the festive spirit, while some others argued that such performances could disturb fellow passengers.

The video was posted by Mumbai Heritage on microblogging site X (formerly called Twitter). “Garba in Mumbai local," read the caption posted along with the viral video. In the video, a group of commuters are seen dancing inside a train, while some fellow passengers are cheering them, and some others are seen simply looking at the dancers. “Garba in Mumbai local"

The post has accumulated more than 81.6K views, 636 likes and 121 reposts since it has been posted on the microblogging site X. Several people have posted varied comments while reacting to the viral video. Some have praised the Garba in Mumbai local, while others have shared their displeasure.

What are the comments posted by X users?

“So good to see the bonding," posted a user.