Mumbai local turns into dance floor as commuters perform Garba during Navratri | Watch
A video of commuters performing Garba inside a Mumbai local is going viral on social media. The viral video has sparked a debate among the netizens. Several saw the Garba performance inside the Mumbai local as people enjoying the festive spirit, while some others argued that such performances could disturb fellow passengers.
The post has accumulated more than 81.6K views, 636 likes and 121 reposts since it has been posted on the microblogging site X. Several people have posted varied comments while reacting to the viral video. Some have praised the Garba in Mumbai local, while others have shared their displeasure.
What are the comments posted by X users?
“So good to see the bonding," posted a user.
“Spirt of mumbai is unbeatable !", responds another user
“This is really lovely," added another
“Amazing amazing amazing," posted another user.
“This city is just love man," replied another user.