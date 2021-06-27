Indian Railways 'Central Railway and Western Railway zones will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works today.

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block:

Main line:

Matunga-Mulund Up & Dn Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.26 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour line:

Mankhurd - Nerul Up & Dn Harbour Lines from 11.15 am to 4.15 pm

Dn Harbour services for Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 10.18 am to 3.16 pm and Up Harbour services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.45 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Mankhurd section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour / Main line from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm on their valid tickets.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a five-hour Jumbo Block will be taken on Down Slow line between Marine Lines and Mahim Jn. stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 27th June, 2021.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Down Slow line trains will run on Down Fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Jn. stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform, hence passengers will be allowed to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai Central stations.

Besides this, all Down Slow local train services which will run on Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mahim stations will have double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim Jn. stations. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

