Mumbai local update: Full list of sub-urban trains diverted and cancelled today

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Down Slow line trains will run on Down Fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Jn. stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform, hence passengers will be allowed to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai Central stations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}