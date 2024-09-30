Mumbai local update: Mega block at Goregaon, Malad stations; train services to be affected on THESE dates, at THIS time

Train services in Mumbai will be affected by a four-hour block at Goregaon and Malad stations from September 30 to October 1. This will delay suburban trains by 20-30 minutes and Mail/Express trains by 10-20 minutes.

Published30 Sep 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Mumbai local update: Giant Mega block will affect railway services between Goregaon and Malad stations.
Mumbai local update: Giant Mega block will affect railway services between Goregaon and Malad stations.(AFP)

Mumbai local update: Train services will remain affected due to a four-hour block at Goregaon and Malad stations on the intervening nights of September 30th and October 1st, Western Railway said in a press release on Sunday.

The four-hour block will be taken on the up and down fast lines at Goregaon and up and down fast and slow lines at Malad to continue the construction of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali Stations. 

“To facilitate the construction of the 6th Line between Goregaon and Kandivali Stations, a block of 4 hrs will be taken on the UP & DOWN Fast lines at Goregaon and UP & DOWN Fast & Slow lines at Malad on the intervening night of 30th September/1st October 2024,” said Western Railway in a post on X. 

Train services affected during block period

The block period at night is likely to affect suburban train services, leading to a delay of 20-30 minutes. Due to the block, "UP and Down Mail/Express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.  

Will Mumbai local trains be cancelled due to the block?

During the block period, there are chances of train cancellation and short termination. The Western Railway has also shared a list of the trains that can be cancelled due to the block. 

List of trains cancelled due to block

Mumbai local trains list of trains set to be cancelled due to block

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:29 AM IST
