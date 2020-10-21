Mumbai local update: Railways to run 1,410 daily sub-urban services from today

Indian Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from today between 11.00 am to 3.00 pm and after 7.00 pm.

In a statement issued by the Railways,it siad that ," Railways were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Government, Railways have allowed this travel."

Railways are currently operating 1406 special suburban services on Mumbai suburban network of Central and Western Railway. Central Railway has added 225 suburban services making it total 706 from 19 October. Western Railway have added 194 services on 15 October and will add 4 services ( ladies special ) from today. Western Railway will be running 704 suburban services on its network including six ladies special.Thus, Railways will be operating 1410 special suburban services.

Central Railway is reaching to precovid levels in terms of number of ladies special trains and number of coaches extra for ladies.

Checking of passengers coming to stations:

1) Between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm: no checking of ladies for QR code/ identity and only tickets will be checked, as all ladies are allowed. Others to be checked for QR code/ identity cards in addition to valid tickets

2) Other timings: everyone to be checked as per QR code/ identity cards and valid tickets.

The Railways also said that except for essential category staff as per identified by the State Government and ladies ( Between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm), others are requested not to rush to the stations.

It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for covid19.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that all women passengers will be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs from Wednesday.

Currently, only those engaged in frontline duties and essential staff as categorised by the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

The Maharashtra government on October 16 requested the Railways to allow women to commute by local trains during the non-peak hours - from 11 am to 3 pm, and from 7 pm till the end of the day's services.

On Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asked the railway authorities to consider its request "at the earliest".

Later, taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel."

