Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai local update: Trains running late on key routes due to technical snag, know details

Mumbai local update: Trains running late on key routes due to technical snag, know details

Livemint

Mumbai local running late between Matunga and Sion stations, know details

Mumbai local train update: Several trains were delayed due to technical snag between Matunga and Sion stations

Mumbai local update: Several local trains witnessed nearly 15 15-minute delays due to a technical snag on key routes in Mumbai on Wednesday. A local train operating between Matunga and Sion stations was delayed by fifteen minutes due to technical snags, reported ANI, referring to Central Railway's statement.

A few other local trains were delayed by nearly 35 minutes due to an overhead wire issue, which further led to the diversion of trains on other routes.

“Central Railway locals are delayed by 15 minutes due to a technical issue between Matunga and Sion stations. A local train in the Up direction was stranded for nearly 35 minutes (7.45 am to 8.20 am) on the Up fast line due to an overhead wire issue. Few trains were diverted on slow line after this which resulted in nearly 15 minutes delay of all local trains," said Central Railway in a statement.

(Refresh for updates)

