Mumbai local update: Uniformed private security guards allowed to travel

Private security guards wearing uniform and carrying valid identity cards can travel in special local train services in Mumbai from today, railway officials said.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway zones of the Indian Railways issued a joint statement on the request of Govt of Maharashtra, vide letter No. DMU 2020/ CR 92/ DM 1 dated 19 October, permission has been granted by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India to private guards travelling with uniform for travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai suburban network. They are requested to obtain QR code from the State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest.

The private security gaurds with uniform and valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers.

However, till that time travel permission will be granted to them on the basis of their uniforms with valid identity cards, it added.

Earlier, Indian Railways allowed women to travel on suburban trains from 21 October between 11.00 am to 3.00 pm and after 7.00 pm.

Railways are currently operating 1410 special suburban services on Mumbai suburban network of Central and Western Railway. Central Railway has added 225 suburban services making it total 706 from19 October.

Western Railway is running 704 suburban services on its network including six ladies special.

Checking of passengers coming to stations:

1) Between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm: no checking of ladies for QR code/ identity and only tickets will be checked, as all ladies are allowed. Others to be checked for QR code/ identity cards in addition to valid tickets

2) Other timings: everyone to be checked as per QR code/ identity cards and valid tickets.

From June 15, around 1,410 special suburban services are being run for essential services staff, including the state and central government employees. QR-coded identity cards are mandatory for train travel for majority of those authorised to travel in these trains.

According to a senior railway official,the Maharashtra government on Thursday urged the authorities to permit the lawyers and their registered clerks to travel in local trains during non-peak hours.

He said that after getting approval from the competent authority, the railways will permit them to use the services.





