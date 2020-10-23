Mumbai local update: Uniformed private security guards allowed to travel

The Central Railway and the Western Railway zones of the Indian Railways issued a joint statement on the request of Govt of Maharashtra, vide letter No. DMU 2020/ CR 92/ DM 1 dated 19 October, permission has been granted by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India to private guards travelling with uniform for travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai suburban network. They are requested to obtain QR code from the State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest.