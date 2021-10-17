Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday informed that the decision on allowing single dose vaccine takers in local trains and malls will be taken after Diwali. He said the Covid task force and senior officials will be consulted after Diwali to see if people who have received just one dose of the vaccine can be allowed entry into malls and trains.

The minister said that the people were facing hardships due to the 12 to 16 week gap between two doses of the Covid vaccine. He, however, said that a final decision on this issue would be taken by the chief minister.

Currently, fully vaccinated people are allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains.

With agency inputs

