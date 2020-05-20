Maharashtra, the epicentre of the nation's coronavirus outbreak , has revised guidelines for the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown . The state government has mapped the municipalities and districts into "red zones" and "non-red zones". The demarcation is based on two factors — number of deaths and doubling rate in last seven days.

Maharashtra government has categorised all the municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the civic bodies of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati as red zones. The rest of the state is non-red zones.

The coronavirus count in Maharashtra crossed 37,000 today. Over 2,000 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours. The state witnessed the biggest jump in COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday. At least 76 people died due to coronavirus infection in last 24 hours. Mumbai, India's financial hub, alone accounted for over 23,000 COVID-19 cases.

The new guidelines for the state will be applicable post May 22. The lockdown was extended till the month end to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Here's a list of the things that will be allowed and remain prohibited in lockdown 4.0

1) All the private offices in the state will remain shut.

2) Taxis, auto-rickshaws, cabs, cab aggregating services like Ola and Uber are prohibited in the red zones.

3) Four wheelers will be allowed to ply on roads with only two passengers apart from the driver, but only for essential activities. For two wheelers, only the rider will be allowed to move.

4) Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms are allowed to deliver essential and non-essential items, even in the red zones.

5) All industrial units, construction sites are permitted to operate in the red zones.

6) The state government did not allow malls and shops selling non-essential items to open in red zones.

7) Barber shops, spas and saloons are not permitted to reopen in red zones while relaxation has been given for non-red zones.

8) Shops and industries that are not covered under the guidelines will be given permission to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm in non-red zones only for maintenance purpose.

9) Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted by the district officials. Home delivery of alcohol will be allowed.

10) Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 will compulsorily be required to stay at home, except for essential and medical services.

11) Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

12) All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited.

