Maharashtra reported the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Over 2,300 people tested positive for novel coronavirus. Mumbai confirmed 1,500 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stood at 33,053 — highest in India.

The number of deaths in the state reached 1,198 as 63 COVID-19 patients had succumbed to death in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra became the worst-affected state by COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai alone accounted for 19,967 coronavirus cases. The city's death toll rose to 734. Over 5,000 were recovered from the disease in Mumbai.

To contain the virus spread, the Centre extended pan India lockdown till month end. The central government relaxed several norms in the fourth phase of lockdown to restart economy which had come to a standstill during nearly two-month long COVID-19 lockdown.

The state governments are now allowed to demarcate red, green and orange zones. The zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation or municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, etc, as decided by states and union territories.

Mumbai lockdown: What's allowed, what's not in lockdown 4.0

1) Only essential services will be allowed in containment zones. People are not allowed enter or exit these areas. Only health care professionals and essential service providers will be permitted. The state will now decide the containment areas following the guidelines provided by health ministry.

2) The movement of people shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities.

3) The state governments are allowed to decide inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses. For intra-state movement, the mutual consent of the states involved are required. So, the Maharashtra government will decide whether Ola and Uber can play on roads during the third phase of lockdown.

4) The inter-state movement of all types of goods or cargo (including empty trucks) will be permitted.

5) Offices are urged to practice remote working facilities such as work from home. Staggering work hours, thermal screening at entry and exit point, frequent sanitisation — the central government released additional directives which offices should follow during this phase.

6) All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, parks, theatres will remain shut.

7) Restaurants can operate kitchens for home delivery of foods. Otherwise, hotels and other hospitality services will remain closed.

8) Mumbai suburban railway are not allowed in fourth phase of lockdown. So are the metro rail services.

9) The state government shut the liquor shops in Mumbai after social distancing norms were violated. Home-delivery of liquor will be allowed in lockdown 4.0.

10) The neighbourhood shops will be functional with staggered timings. All shops must ensure six feet distance among customers. More than five people are not allowed at shops.

11) The Centre allowed e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart to deliver non-essential products in red zones.

12) Wearing of face cover of masks is compulsory in all public places.

13) Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited.

14) To prevent the spread of virus, spitting in public places will be punishable which will attract fines.

15) For social gatherings like marriages, up to 50 people are allowed. The maximum number of people that are permitted in funeral or last rites is 20. Social distancing norms must be strictly followed.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated