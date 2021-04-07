As Mumbai is witnessing a strict Covid-19 curbs while gearing up for a weekend lockdown from this Saturday amid surge in novel coronavirus cases, the city's civic body on Wednesday relaxed certain norms pertaining to activities allowed during the lockdown period.

As per the fresh order, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that during weekend lockdown, road side food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person will be allowed to stand there and consume food.

It also said that students or candidates who have to attend various exams including the competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during the weekend lockdown and their examination Hall Tickets should be considered valid for the same. "They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian or parent," it said.

All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc. are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. "It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed however, home deliveries are allowed," it further stated.

Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. on all days.

The eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by Government of Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, to take tally to 4,72,33. The death toll rose to 11,828 as 31 more patients died, said BMC officials. It also added that there were 740 buildings sealed as of today and 73 containment zones identified in the city.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier today that many inoculation centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to the shortage of coronavirus vaccine while adding the state now has 14 lakh doses which would last just three days.

A senior health official said Maharashtra will run out of the vaccine stock "today or tomorrow".

"There are not enough doses at many vaccination centres and people coming there have to be sent back due to the shortage," Tope said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots, which he said will protect the young people from the rapid spread of the viral infection at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.

Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.

