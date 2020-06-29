Mumbai lockdown breach: 6,800 vehicles impounded in one day

Mumbai: As many as 6,800 vehicles were impounded by the police from various parts of Mumbai on Sunday for violation of the lockdown norms, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police imposed new guidelines stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending offices or in the event of medical emergencies.

"Driving Past 2 kms of your place of residence for fun? We know a spot of your car," tweeted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"Over 7000 citizens violated the rules of phase-wise unlocking by taking their vehicles out for non-official/non-medical/non-emergency reasons on 28 June. We hope that Mumbaikars will join hands with us by respecting the norms & ensure that the city unlocks responsibly," tweeted Mumbai Police

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under "Mission Begin Again" which was implemented earlier this month.

On Sunday, barber shops and parlours were allowed to open with conditions.

"By Sunday evening, police impounded about 5,000 vehicles, including two, three and four-wheelers, from all 12 zones in the city," the official said.

Maximum 1,297 vehicles were impounded in zone 10 of the city, he said.

Traffic Police impounded about 1,890 vehicles, including 1,300 four-wheelers, 297 two-wheelers, 165 autorickshaws and 128 taxis, for violating lockdown rules, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said.

The state had reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday (5,024) and Saturday (5,318) as well.

On Sunday, 156 coronavirus positive patients succumbed to the infection, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429, the official said.

Mumbai city alone has recorded 75,539 COVID-19 cases and 4,371 deaths so far.

With this, the Thane division that comprises areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has so far recorded 1,18,732 cases and 5,412 fatalities.

In Nashik division, 8,431 people have tested positive till now, of whom 512 have died, while in Pune division the overall tally stood at 24,462 with 1,003 deaths.

Pune city's case count stood at 16,944, while the number of dead is 611, he said.

So far, 9,23,502 people have been tested in the state, he said.

