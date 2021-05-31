As Maharashtra is currently witnessing an extended lockdown till 15 June in order to arrest Covid-19 spread in the state, Mumbai's civic body on Monday issued fresh set of guidelines on relaxations in opening of non-essential shops during this period.

As per the guidelines issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday evening, all non-essential shops are allowed to remain open between 7 am and 2 pm. Currently essential services shops are allowed to remain open between 7 am and 11am.

The order also said, all non-essential shops on right side of the road to remain open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, while non-essential shops on left side of it will open only on Tuesday, Thursday.

The arrangement of opening non-essential shops will switch again in second week. However, they will remain shut on weekends.

The COVID situation in India's financial capital, which witnessed unprecedented surge earlier this year, has been well arrested.

Mumbai on Monday reported 676 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 23 this year, taking its tally to 7,06,251, a civic official said. The day also saw 20 deaths, taking the toll to 14,884, he added.

On Sunday, the city had reported 1,066 cases and 22 deaths, while on February 23, the addition to the tally was 643, he added.

However, earlier today, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over heavy vehicular traffic in city and warned that lockdown-like curbs will be made stricter in the city if such a situation continues.

"I was shocked to see heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai today. I was wondering if I said anything about restrictions being lifted last night but I did not. If this (traffic) continues, stricter curbs will have to be imposed," Uddhav said.

Do not let your guard down

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced to extend the COVID-induced lockdown till 15 June. Following this, a fresh set of guidelines were released that would remain in force for next 15 days.

Among the guidelines, the order stated that all essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

It also said that in the case of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops and not inside shopping centres/ malls), the decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities.

"These, if allowed to open, however, shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends," it added.

announced that Covid-19 lockdown in the state has been extended by another 15 days till 15 June, the state government released a fresh set of guidelines to follow.

Addressing people of the state through social media, Thackeray asked them not to let their guard down while bracing for the third wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

