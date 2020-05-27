Mumbai: The Mumbai Police today clarified that flight travellers moving to or from the Mumbai airport don't need to carry e-pass. "All flight travellers moving to/from the Mumbai Airport can do so without an e-pass. Please carry a valid boarding pass for the journey and other details handy," Mumbai Police tweeted.

The Mumbai airport operated a a total of 44 flights with 22 departures and an equal number of arrivals on the second day on Tuesday. It had operated 47 flights to 14 destinations on Monday, when Indian airlines resumed commercial passenger services after two months of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd while announcing resumption of domestic passenger services from May 25 had said on Sunday that it would be operating a total of 50 flights to begin with, including 25 departures and equal number of arrivals.

Earlier, Gautam Buddh Nagar police had also said that people with confirmed flight/rail e-tickets will not have to carry any other pass for going to their destined airport or railway station.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The domestic flights were allowed to operate by the Central government, with reasonable restrictions, from May 25.

The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled to continue till May 31.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,337 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union health ministry today morning. Maharashtra is the worst hit state which accounts for almost one-third of the total Covid-19 cases in the country. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 54,758 covid-19 infections.













