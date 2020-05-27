Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,337 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union health ministry today morning. Maharashtra is the worst hit state which accounts for almost one-third of the total Covid-19 cases in the country. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 54,758 covid-19 infections.