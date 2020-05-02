As India enters the third phase of nationwide lockdown, the Centre mapped each and every district of the country based on the number of coronavirus cases in that area. Red, Orange and Green — that's how districts across the country will be known in the next few weeks.

Red Zones are those areas with huge clusters of coronavirus cases. Orange Zone are the districts where the pandemic appears to have been reined in. Areas that reported high number of active coronavirus cases within the Red Zone and Orange Zone will be considered as Containment Zone. Green Zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, was the hardest-hit city by the coroanvirus pandemic. The city alone reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases and more than 300 deaths. According to the list released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Mumbai came under the Red Zone. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra surged 11,506, according to ministry of health and welfare. It was the first state to record over 10,000 coronavirus cases in India.

So for the next two week, here are the things that will be allowed in the city.

1) In Red Zones, the movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities.

No pillion riders will be allowed for two wheelers. Up to two persons will be permitted in the four wheeler.

2) All standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential complexes will remain open in the urban areas.

3) E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart can only deliver the essential items in Mumbai and suburban areas.

4) Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining employees working from home.

5) All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

6) A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

7) Homes for children, senior citizens, destitutes, women and widows will be functional.

8) Public utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open.

9) The courier and postal services will be allowed to operate.

10) Industrial establishments in urban areas including Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted. The other industrial activities that will be allowed are manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, manufacturing units of packaging material.

12) Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to those where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside.

13) In containment zones which are high-risk areas, the government's Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory. The app evaluates users' risk of infection based on location, and their medical and travel history.

What will remain shut:

1) Liquor shops will remain closed in the Containment Zone for the next two weeks. Centre only allows liquor shops in Orange and Green Zones as well as outside the containment areas or hotspots in Red Zones with certain conditions.

2) Mumbai Suburban Railway network and Mumbai metros will not be functional.

3) Educational institutions such as schools and colleges will remain shut. So will cinema halls, malls, restaurants, gyms and spas and salons.

4) In Red Zones, public transport and taxis will not be allowed. Uber and Ola will not be functional.

5) Nobody is allowed to move around between 7 pm and 7 am.

6) Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws will also be prohibited.

