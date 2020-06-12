Mumbai lockdown may continue, hints Thackeray as coronavirus cases cross 53,000

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are on a steady rise. The state has witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 count in the last 24 hours — 3,607 people have tested positive for the virus. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has inched closer to 1 lakh-mark. The death toll from the virus also crossed 3,500.

Amid the huge explosion of COVID-19 cases this week, the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that coronavirus lockdown may have to extended if people don't follow the guidelines. "Lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens," he said. The state government earlier declared lockdown till June end to mitigate the spread of the virus. Several norms have been relaxed to

Amid the huge explosion of COVID-19 cases this week, the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that coronavirus lockdown may have to extended if people don't follow the guidelines. "Lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens," he said. The state government earlier declared lockdown till June end to mitigate the spread of the virus. Several norms have been relaxed to

To restart the economic activity in the state that came to a standstill due to lockdown, the Maharashtra government launched 'Mission Begin Again' in June.

The chief minister urged people to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing norms to fight against COVID-19. "The virus threat still persists but we need to start economic activities. Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it," he said.

"I am confident people will listen to the government's rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare," he added.

Thackeray also appealed the central government to resume Mumbai Suburban Rail Services. Initially, only the the essential service providers will be permitted to commute the train. "Even now many of them are not able to travel because of lack of transport," he said.

Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said 500 additional ICU beds will be made available within a week in Mumbai. Mumbai alone confirmed 53,000 coronavirus cases. Over 1,500 people tested positive for the virus in the financial capital on Thursday.

On the brighter side, Maharashtra has improved the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in this month. Nearly 48% of the total coronavirus have been cures. While the number of active coronavirus patients stand at 47,980, the number of recovered patients has increased to 46,078.

India's COVID-19 count has zoomed to 297,535 today. The deadly virus has claimed 8,498 live in the country.

