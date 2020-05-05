Maharashtra saw the biggest hike in coronavirus count as the state confirmed 1,567 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra was the only state in India to record over 10,000 coronavirus patients. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 14,541, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Mumbai alone confirmed 9,123 coronavirus cases.

The state also reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. As many as 583 people succumbed to death in the state. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the death toll in Mumbai reached 361.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city till May 17. The assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. People's movement for non-essential services, except for medical reason, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am. Only vehicles attending to medical emergencies will be allowed to ply on roads during that time.

To maintain the stringent social distancing measure, Mumbai police ordered shops to distribute tokens to the customers. "If the the social distancing measure is flouted, this service may have to be reconsidered," Mumbai Police said in a tweet. If you violate the lockdown norms, you could face up to six months in prison.

Many liquor shops across Maharashtra remained shut on Monday. The confusion was due to a contradictory communication from the excise department, a shop owner said.

India earlier extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17 to mitigate the spread of the virus. The Centre mapped each and every district of the country based on the number of coronavirus cases in that area. Few norms were relaxed in the third phase of lockdown to restart the economy.

As Mumbai and its suburbs were classified under the red zone, the citizens will have certain restrictions for the next two weeks.

For two wheelers, no pillion riders will be allowed. Up to three persons will be permitted in the four wheelers along with the driver. Cab aggregating services including Ola and Uber will remain suspended till May 17.

All standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open in the urban areas. Market complexes, malls, cinema halls will remain closed.

E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart can only deliver the essential items in Mumbai and suburban areas. Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement.





