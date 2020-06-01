Citing the steady rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown till June 30. However, the state allowed several relaxations in the fifth phase of the lockdown to restart economic activities. The state government issued guidelines under 'Mission Begin Again' for staggered exit from the lockdown in three phases.

From June 5, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function according to odd-even rule. The shops on one side of the road will be functional on odd dates while markets on the other side will remain open on odd dates. The shops will be permitted to open from 9 am to 5 pm with certain riders. The use of trial rooms in the shops will be prohibited. The return or exchange items will not be allowed. Strict social distancing norms must be maintained.

All private offices can operate from June 8 with up to 10% strength as per need. The remaining people can work from home. All the government offices are permitted to function at 15% strength. Emergency, health care services, treasuries, police, disaster management groups, food and civil supply, NIC, FCI and municipal services are exempted from this rule.

People are advised to remain indoors. Any long distance travel for non-essential item shall not be permitted. Cab aggregators like Uber, Ola can operate with two passengers along with the drivers. For two wheelers, only one rider is allowed.

The relaxations are applicable in the Red Zones of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. All the containment zones within Red Zones will remain excluded from the relaxations.

In Mahrashtra, inter-district bus services can operate with 50% capacity from June 8. No inter-district bus services will be allowed in the state, Maharashtra government clarified.

These things will remain prohibited across the state till June 30: 1) schools, colleges, educational institutions 2) religious places 3) barbar shops, spas, saloons and parlours 4) shopping malls 5) hotels, restaurants and hospitality services, 6) cinama halls, 7) swimming pools, gyms, theatres, auditoriums, 8) Mumbai local train services, 9) social function or large congregations.

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities. Those who are above 65 years of age, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay home, except for essential and medical services.

Maharashtra government has allowed cycling, jogging, running and walking in public places including beaches, playgrounds and neighbourhood parks from 5 am to 7 pm. However, group activities will remain prohibited. The citizens are strictly advised to avoid any non-essential travel.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The deadly virus infected 67,655 in the state. Mumbai alone reported over 37,000 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state rose to 2,286. On the positive side, nearly 30,000 people were recovered from the disease. The total number of coronavirus cases in India zoomed to over 1.9 lakh in India.









