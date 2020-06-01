From June 5, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function according to odd-even rule. The shops on one side of the road will be functional on odd dates while markets on the other side will remain open on odd dates. The shops will be permitted to open from 9 am to 5 pm with certain riders. The use of trial rooms in the shops will be prohibited. The return or exchange items will not be allowed. Strict social distancing norms must be maintained.