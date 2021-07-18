An elderly man was saved from being run over by a train as he was crossing the tracks at Kalyan station near Mumbai after drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes just in time.

The incident took place around 12:45 PM near platform number 4 of Kalyan railway station in Thane.

"Trespassing railway tracks is illegal and dangerous. It can be fatal. Alert LP SK Pradhan and ALP Ravi Shankar of Mumbai-Varanasi Spl train 02193 applied emergency brakes at Kalyan and saved a senior citizen who was crossing tracks. Santosh Kumar, CPWI shouted to caution them," Central Railway tweeted after the incident.

Alert LP S.K. Pradhan & ALP Ravi Shankar of Mumbai-Varanasi Spl train 02193 applied emergency brakes at Kalyan & saved a senior citizen who was crossing tracks. Santosh Kumar, CPWI shouted to caution them (1/2) pic.twitter.com/emonSxAHzc — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 18, 2021

Hari Shankar, 70, tripped and fell while crossing the tracks as the train approached. Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar then shouted to warn the drivers loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G about the elderly man on the tracks.

Heeding the warning, the two loco pilots immediately applied emergency brakes and pulled out the elderly man from under the train.

To reward the two locomotive pilots and CPWI, Central Railway's General Manager Alok Kansal has announced a cash reward of ₹2,000 cash each for their timely action that saved the man's life.

Shri Alok Kansal, @GM_Crly announced on the spot cash award of ₹2,000/- each to LP, ALP and CPWI (Chief Permanent Way Inspector) for their timely act of saving the precious life of human being (2/2) — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 18, 2021

