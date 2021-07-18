Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai loco pilot halts train just in time, saves elderly man: Watch video

Mumbai loco pilot halts train just in time, saves elderly man: Watch video

Screengrab from the video of people helping an elderly man after a train driver saved him from being run over by a train in Mumbai's Kalyan area. (Courtesy: Central Railway)
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST Livemint

Central Railway's General Manager Alok Kansal has announced a cash reward of 2,000 cash each for the two drivers of the train and CPWI who alerted them

An elderly man was saved from being run over by a train as he was crossing the tracks at Kalyan station near Mumbai after drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes just in time.

The incident took place around 12:45 PM near platform number 4 of Kalyan railway station in Thane.

"Trespassing railway tracks is illegal and dangerous. It can be fatal. Alert LP SK Pradhan and ALP Ravi Shankar of Mumbai-Varanasi Spl train 02193 applied emergency brakes at Kalyan and saved a senior citizen who was crossing tracks. Santosh Kumar, CPWI shouted to caution them," Central Railway tweeted after the incident.

Hari Shankar, 70, tripped and fell while crossing the tracks as the train approached. Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar then shouted to warn the drivers loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G about the elderly man on the tracks.

Heeding the warning, the two loco pilots immediately applied emergency brakes and pulled out the elderly man from under the train.

To reward the two locomotive pilots and CPWI, Central Railway's General Manager Alok Kansal has announced a cash reward of 2,000 cash each for their timely action that saved the man's life.

