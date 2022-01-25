The capital city of Maharashtra, on Tuesday recorded 1815 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, the official health bulletin stated.

The financial capital also noted 10 Covid related deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death tally to 16556, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said on Tuesday.

753 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged in the same period. This takes the total recovery in the city to 997042.

The total active cases in the city now stands at 22,185, after Tuesday's addition.

Mumbai like Delhi has been reporting a decline in coronavirus cases in the past few days. On 24 January, Mumbai reported 1, 857 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, nearly 700 less than what was recorded the previous day. The city also reported 503 recoveries and 11 deaths in the same time.

Mumbai reports 1815 new #COVID19 cases, 753 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.



34,427 tests were done in the past one day, as recorded on Tuesday. There are 34 active sealed building in the capital city and no containment zones including slums and chawls, as per the official health bulletin released by BMC on Tuesday.

