Mumbai logs 1,858 new Covid cases in 24 hours. Updated: 26 Jan 2022, 07:40 PM IST
- With new infections, the caseload of the financial capital has gone up to 10,40,363
Mumbai recorded 1,858 new Covid infections and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city had reported 1,815 Covid cases.
With new infections, the caseload of the financial capital has gone up to 10,40,363.
The number of recoveries has also increased with 1,656 patients being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. There are 22,364 active patients in the city now.
The recovery rate in the city is 96%, while the period taken for the caseload to double is now 185 days.
The BMC has sealed 27 buildings after detecting more than five patients in on the premises.
With inputs from PTI
