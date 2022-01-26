Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai logs 1,858 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Mumbai logs 1,858 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Covid cases in Mumbai
1 min read . 07:40 PM IST Livemint

  • With new infections, the caseload of the financial capital has gone up to 10,40,363

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai recorded 1,858 new Covid infections and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city had reported 1,815 Covid cases. 

Mumbai recorded 1,858 new Covid infections and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city had reported 1,815 Covid cases. 

With new infections, the caseload of the financial capital has gone up to 10,40,363.  

With new infections, the caseload of the financial capital has gone up to 10,40,363.  

The number of recoveries has also increased with 1,656 patients being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. There are 22,364 active patients in the city now. 

The number of recoveries has also increased with 1,656 patients being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. There are 22,364 active patients in the city now. 

The recovery rate in the city is 96%, while the period taken for the caseload to double is now 185 days. 

The recovery rate in the city is 96%, while the period taken for the caseload to double is now 185 days. 

The BMC has sealed 27 buildings after detecting more than five patients in on the premises. 

The BMC has sealed 27 buildings after detecting more than five patients in on the premises. 

With inputs from PTI 

With inputs from PTI 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!