Mumbai reported 10,860 fresh Covid infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours, the civic body informed on Tuesday. Today's numbers are nearly 35% higher than what was recorded on Monday.

The city had reported 8,082 cases on Monday, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021.

Mumbai reports 10,860 fresh infections of COVID19 & 2 deaths; Active cases 47,476 pic.twitter.com/WGfQpt2KaE — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

The financial capital of India had also reported 40 new cases of Omicron, highly infectious variant of Covid. The cases of new variant shot up to 368.

With fresh additions, Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 8,07,602 on Monday.

Mumbai has witnessed nearly 10-fold rise in Covi infections since last Monday, when the one-day tally was 809.

