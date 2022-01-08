Mumbai recorded 20,318 fresh COVID cases and 5 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released on Saturday. Today's number is slightly lower from Friday when the city had recorded 20,927 cases.

Mumbai logs 20,318 fresh COVID cases and 5 deaths today



Active cases: 1,06,037

Bed occupancy: 21.4% pic.twitter.com/H5vvulSMHZ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The number of active cases in the city has shot up to 1,06,037 and bed occupancy has risen to over 21%.

The number of virus cases has been rising for the last few weeks in the country due to new variant, Omicron. Maharashtra too has reported sharp uptick in infection cases.

Mumbai's Dharavi area on Friday recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began. This was the second day in a row that the densely populated locality reported 100-plus infections.

During the second wave, Dharavi had reported 99 cases on April 8, 2021. The case tally of the area rose to 7,776 on Friday. Of these, 6,771 people have recovered from the infection, said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward.

The locality currently has 588 active cases, of which only 147 patients have been hospitalised, he said. The BMC does not publish the number of pandemic-related deaths from the area.

Maharashtra on Friday had recorded 40,925 new cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high since the pandemic struck. The state also reported 20 new deaths. Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai. But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614. Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.