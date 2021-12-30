Mumbai reported 3,671 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, nearly 46% higher than what was recorded on Wednesday, when the daily count was 2510.

The city reported 371 recoveries today, that pushed the active cases to 11,360.

Out of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18.

Mumbai on Wednesday had reported 2,510 cases, the highest daily count since May 8. Tuesday had witnessed 1,377 cases in the metropolis, and Wednesday’s figure was a jump by over 80%.

On May 8, Mumbai had seen 2,678 cases when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the growth rate in cases was 0.10% between December 22 and 28, the recovery rate was 97%, while the time for the tally to double stood at 682 days.

