Mumbai logs 38 new COVID-19 cases; lowest since April 2020

Mumbai on Monday recorded 38 COVID-19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 10,56,956, the civic official said. On Sunday, the city recorded 46 cases, which is the first time when the daily coronavirus tally had gone below 50 since April 2020. Since no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692.

So far, 10,36,897 people, or 98% of the caseload, have been discharged post-recovery, including 72 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 484, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 8,193 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests to 1,63,03,924. It also revealed that the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone at present.

