Mumbai on Thursday logged 458 new COVID-19 cases and with that the caseload rose to 7,48,066 and the active tally increased to 4,010, the city's health bulletin said. On Wednesday, the city had logged 530 new COVID-19 cases, highest since July 15.

On July 15, the financial capital of the country had logged 545 coronavirus cases. Following that, the daily case count remained below 500 and even went under 190 by mid-August. Again since the beginning of September, the city has started reporting over 400 COVID-19 daily, barring the last on Monday and Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the country's financial capital also recorded six deaths and with that the toll touched 16,010. The number of daily fatalities crossed five after a gap of two weeks, as per the data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On August 26 Mumbai had reported seven COVID-19 deaths, but the number then dipped to one on August 31.

There are 49 sealed buildings but no containment zones in the city as of now. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if five or more COVID-19 patients are detected in a building/area.

A total of 48,712 coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai since Wednesday evening, and with that the total samples tested so far is 96,00,253.

The city's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the doubling rate -- period during which caseload doubles -- has dipped to 1,206 days. Average growth rate of cases was 0.6 per cent for the period between September 2 to 8.

