Mumbai logs 5513 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike; 497 buildings sealed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With as many as 5513 new COVID-19 cases logged in Mumbai, the city on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak. The financial capital on Thursday reported 5,504 new infections, and 5,185 new cases the day before. On both days, the city recorded a new high. Currently, there are 43 active containment zones which include slums and chawls while 497 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there.

With as many as 5513 new COVID-19 cases logged in Mumbai, the city on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak. The financial capital on Thursday reported 5,504 new infections, and 5,185 new cases the day before. On both days, the city recorded a new high. Currently, there are 43 active containment zones which include slums and chawls while 497 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 infections in the city between March 19 and 25 is .98%, while the recovery rate is 87%.

The state government has decided to impose a night curfew from Sunday. As per news agency ANI report Chief Minister Office said, "Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28 March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon." CMO also issued an order stating that all shopping malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients," Thackeray was quoted. He asked officials to ensure the availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said.

The state government also said on Friday that people should celebrate Holi in a simple manner considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and crowding should be avoided."The festival should be celebrated in a simple manner, observing social distancing norms and without coming together in any way given the increasing spread of COVID-19. Rang Panchami too should be celebrated in a simple manner," the government said in a statement.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of all district collectors today to review the COVID-19 situation in the State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86%. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

With the discharge of 17,019 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 23,00,056. There are 2,82,451 active cases now. As many as 1,56,685 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the total to 1,90,35,439. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}