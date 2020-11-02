Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 count in over 2 months; 30 die

MUMBAI : Mumbai reported 706 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in more than two months, taking its tally to 2,59,114 on Monday, the city civic body said.

This was the lowest daily COVID-19 count in nearly 70 days. Earlier on August 25, the city had reported 587 cases.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) update data, the death toll in the city reached 10,305 with 30 fresh fatalities reported in the past 24-hours.

The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,30,602 with 1,064 more people discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.

The BMC said the city has a recovery rate of 89 per cent.

So far, 15.45 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city, it said.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 182 days, while the average growth rate is 0.39 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

