Mumbai on Wednesday reported 5,394 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 4,14,714, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 49 days.

With 15 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the megapolis mounted to 11,686, a civic official said, adding that the city has witnessed 86 casualties since March 23.

As per a report prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened from 90 days recorded a week ago to the current 49 days. Currently, there are 72 active containment areas in the city, while 616 building has been sealed.

The number of daily new infections in the city is showing a downward as against last week. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 6,923 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the highest daily count since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Talking to reporters, Tope said saving lives is the government's priority. Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week. Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government last week announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

On Wednesday, the health minister said, "People in the state should be ready for stricter and stringent measures in the coming days as COVID-19 cases are increasing."

"Though the state does not want to implement a lockdown, saving lives is paramount. Thus, the state could undertake measures to curb further spread of the coronavirus," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tope said imposing a lockdown is the last option for the state government.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 27,918 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 27,73,436. Besides, 139 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Tuesday, raising the toll in the state to 54,422, as per the health department

Meanwhile, the number of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra so far has reached 60,29,649, the state government said on Wednesday.

From Tuesday, the government started administering the second dose of the vaccine to senior citizens and the people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 60 years. Altogether, 2,10,461 people were inoculated on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

