Mumbai reported 530 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, the highest since mid-July this year, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. With this the city's cumulative total stands at 7,47,608, and the active tally at 3,895.

On July 15, the financial capital of the country had logged 545 coronavirus cases. Following that, the daily case count remained below 500 and even went under 190 by mid-August. Again since the beginning of September, the city has started reporting over 400 COVID-19 daily, barring the last two days when there were 379 cases (on Monday) and 353 cases (on Tuesday).

In the last 24 hours, the city also reported four COVID-related deaths pushing the toll to 16,004, the official said.

A total of 48,521 tests, highest since August 20, were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, the civic body data showed.

The city's average case doubling rate has come down to 1,253 days and the average growth rate to 0.6% for the period between September 1 and 7, the BMC official said. The average recovery rate is 97%.

After a long gap, a new containment zone was declared in Mumbai - this time in R-South ward in western suburbs. The city was free of containment zones since mid-August. The number of sealed buildings in the metropolis now stands at 50.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, 2021, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1, 2021.

