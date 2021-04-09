Mumbai on Friday reported 9,200 fresh COVID19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. On Thursday, the city reported 8,938 new cases, showing a slight dip. While, on Wednesday, as many as 10,428 people were found to have contracted the deadly virus. With todays count, the total number of cases in Mumbai rose to 5,00,898, while active cases stands at 90,333. Also with 35 related fatalities, the death toll rose to 11,909.

According to the civic body, as 5,099 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count went up to 3,97,613.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 79%, the BMC said, adding that the overall growth rate has worsened to 2% and the doubling rate has dropped to 34 days.

As many as 777 buildings has been sealed and 76 areas has been declared as containment zones.

As per the BMC data, a total of 55,741 more COVID-19 tests were done today, taking the number of samples examined so far to 45,509,881.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier in the day said that several vaccination centres in Mumbai have run out of vaccine leading to a halt in the vaccination drive, an ANI report said.

"There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped. I have come to know that some 76,000 to 1 Lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this," she said today.

On Thursday a PTI report said, she had notified that the existing stock of vaccine doses could last only till Thursday evening. "This is for the first time that Maharashtra is going through such worst situation," she said.

The mayor had also said that due to the shortage of vaccines, it would be difficult for the authorities to administer the second dose of vaccines to those people who have got the first dose so far. Meanwhile pointing out that the situation is similar all across the state, Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope yesterday declared the state has only two days of stock of COVID-19 vaccines, after which it will officially run out of vaccine doses for the immunization drive.

On Friday, the mayor further said that everything possible is being done to fight the pandemic including increasing the number of beds and other amenities. "I request everyone to not politicise this situation and let us work for the benefit of the Mumbaikars," she added.









