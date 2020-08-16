The coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra will be lifted in a phased manner, the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, he said.

Thackeray also added that he does not want a second wave of coronavirus in the western state. The Maharashtra government earlier extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. It became the only state to record over 5 lakh coronavirus cases. At least 5,84,754 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state till Sunday, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare.

