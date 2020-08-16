Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai lokdown to be lifted in phased manner, 'does not want second wave,' says Thackeray
Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai lokdown to be lifted in phased manner, 'does not want second wave,' says Thackeray

1 min read . 05:44 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said
  • At least 5,84,754 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state till Sunday

The coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra will be lifted in a phased manner, the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, he said.

Thackeray also added that he does not want a second wave of coronavirus in the western state. The Maharashtra government earlier extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. It became the only state to record over 5 lakh coronavirus cases. At least 5,84,754 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state till Sunday, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated