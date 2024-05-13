Mumbai weather: Maharashtra capital looks like a dystopian city amid sandstorm; see pics, videos
Mumbai witnessed the first rains of the season on Monday afternoon as heavy rains accompanied by an intense sandstorm made their way into the city. The residents of the city, who had been facing scorching heat over the past few days, seemed happy with the change in weather. The internet is filled with visuals of sand storms and rain, and the commercial capital of India can be seen in a very dystopian look.