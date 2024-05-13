Mumbai witnessed the first rains of the season on Monday afternoon as heavy rains accompanied by an intense sandstorm made their way into the city. The residents of the city, who had been facing scorching heat over the past few days, seemed happy with the change in weather. The internet is filled with visuals of sand storms and rain, and the commercial capital of India can be seen in a very dystopian look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas of Maharashtra received rains on Monday, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places. The regional weather centre has issued a 'Yellow' alert for regions like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Here's some visuals of Mumbai rains

The weather department has also issued an ‘Orange’ alert for several other districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts. “Possibility of light rain/thundershower in evening/night over the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 28°C respectively," the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said in a post on X.

The strong winds also uprooted some trees in several areas of Mumbai, causing traffic snarls. No one was injured in the incidents, and the administration is rerouting traffic from vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

The change in weather has impacted flight operations at Mumbai International Airport, where takeoff and landing were suspended for 30 minutes, according to a report by the news platform NDTV. The suspension of flight operations came amid a forecast of hail and gusty winds (50-60 kph) and heavy rain in some districts of Maharashtra on Monday.

The rain forecast in several regions of India will relieve the country's intense heatwave of the past few weeks. This year, anticyclonic conditions and El Nino effects have contributed to record-high temperatures in several states.

