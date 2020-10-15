Home >News >India >Maharashtra rains LIVE updates: IMD issues warning, exams postponed
Mumbai: Fishermen row their boats along the shoreline near Marine Drive, in Mumbai, Wednesday (PTI)
Mumbai: Fishermen row their boats along the shoreline near Marine Drive, in Mumbai, Wednesday (PTI)

Maharashtra rains LIVE updates: IMD issues warning, exams postponed

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 11:39 AM IST Staff Writer

  • IMD issues rainfall, strong wind warning over Maharashtra today, tomorrow
  • Mumbai experienced heavy rains overnight along with thunderstorm and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a rainfall and strong wind warning over Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. It also said that there can be damage to crops and disruption of daily activities in the affected areas.

According to IMD, the well marked low pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood moved westwards and lay over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan.

Maharashtra rains LIVE updates

  • Roads in some low-lying areas like Hindmata, King's Circle and Kalachowki were inundated after heavy rainfall during the night.
  • The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.
  • Public transport services were unaffected and local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were running normal, an official said.

