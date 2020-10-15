Maharashtra rains LIVE updates: IMD issues warning, exams postponed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a rainfall and strong wind warning over Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. It also said that there can be damage to crops and disruption of daily activities in the affected areas.

According to IMD, the well marked low pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood moved westwards and lay over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan.

According to IMD, the well marked low pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood moved westwards and lay over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan.

Mumbai experienced heavy rains overnight along with thunderstorm and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday.

Roads in some low-lying areas like Hindmata, King's Circle and Kalachowki were inundated after heavy rainfall during the night.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.

Public transport services were unaffected and local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were running normal, an official said.