Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 08:06 PM IST
- 'Adipurush' is a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan
- The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was reported injured, police said
Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the set of "Adipurush", a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.
The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was reported injured, police said.
Noida Metro: New 'fast trains' to skip stations to reduce travel time. Know timings, other details1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Noida Metro: 'Fast trains' to skip 10 stations during peak hours to reduce travel time1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
Over 2 crore farmers benefitted from MSP procurement in 2019-20: Tomar2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
PFC issues $500 million senior unsecured bonds for more than 10 years1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
"Adipurush", an adaptation of the Ramayana, went on floors on Tuesday with a special set erected on open ground near Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar.
The fire started around 4:10 pm, a police official said, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing operation was underway.
Sources said director Om Raut and a small crew were filming on the set.
"Prabhas and Saif were not present. There has been no injury to anyone. Paramedics, fire brigade and ambulances were arranged immediately," sources said.
Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two' fire which is considered as major.
The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be released in theatres on August 11.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.