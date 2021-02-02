Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. (Representative image)

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST PTI

  • 'Adipurush' is a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan
  • The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was reported injured, police said

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the set of "Adipurush", a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the set of "Adipurush", a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.

The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was reported injured, police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

One of the most vital innovations': Anand Mahindra wishes a Nobel for inventors of Covid vaccine pill

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST

Noida Metro: 'Fast trains' to skip 10 stations during peak hours to reduce travel time

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST

Over 2 crore farmers benefitted from MSP procurement in 2019-20: Tomar

2 min read . 07:53 PM IST

PFC issues $500 million senior unsecured bonds for more than 10 years

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST

The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was reported injured, police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

One of the most vital innovations': Anand Mahindra wishes a Nobel for inventors of Covid vaccine pill

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST

Noida Metro: 'Fast trains' to skip 10 stations during peak hours to reduce travel time

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST

Over 2 crore farmers benefitted from MSP procurement in 2019-20: Tomar

2 min read . 07:53 PM IST

PFC issues $500 million senior unsecured bonds for more than 10 years

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Adipurush", an adaptation of the Ramayana, went on floors on Tuesday with a special set erected on open ground near Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar.

The fire started around 4:10 pm, a police official said, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing operation was underway.

Sources said director Om Raut and a small crew were filming on the set.

"Prabhas and Saif were not present. There has been no injury to anyone. Paramedics, fire brigade and ambulances were arranged immediately," sources said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two' fire which is considered as major.

The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be released in theatres on August 11.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.