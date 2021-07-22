Mumbai Police has recently arrested a 47-year-old man, who duped a Borivali businessman of ₹32 lakh by promising him to cast his daughter in a movie.

The Mumbai Police said the accused had scammed several people by promising them a role in movies, daily soaps, and TV advertisements.

The Mumbai Police, in a tweet, wrote, "Duped of 32 lakhs under the pretext of having his daughter cast in a movie, a Borivali businessman sought help from Mumbai Cyber Cell. The investigation led to the arrest of an accused who had scammed several out of crores. Always verify identity before making large payments".

As per the media reports, the accused had duped over 80 aspirants since 2017.

According to a report in Indian Express, the accused is identified as Apurva Ashwin Dauda, alias Dr Rishi Shroff, is a resident of Anand Nagar in Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai police seized ₹32.58 lakh cash, nine mobile phones, including eight iPhones, 10 SIM cards, six passports and cheque books of 11 banks from him. As per the daily, the accused used various phone numbers and kept travelling through different states to avoid getting arrested.

The police said the fraudsters had created several fraudulent websites called Ellee Advertising, Ford Advertising, Zara Advertising, Zara kids, Zara World and Cosmopolitan Models. He reportedly collected data of potential clients from major malls in the city and sent them bulk messages, asking them to send their bio-data for auditions for films, TV serials and advertisements.

