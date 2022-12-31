Mumbai man held for bomb threat on New Year's eve1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 06:38 PM IST
The man had allegedly told the control room that blasts will occur at three to four places in the city on Friday night and Saturday
A man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the megapolis including on New Year's eve, police said on Saturday. The accused, Narendra Kavale, was arrested from Dharavi in central Mumbai after he called up the police control room between 8:56 pm and 9.20 pm on Friday, an official said.