Mumbai man held for bomb threat on New Year's eve

As Mumbai gears up to welcome New Year, police have tightened security across the city including at popular destinations like the Gateway of India, Juhu beach, Marine Drive, and Girgaum Chowpatty. A total of 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police have been deployed to maintain law and order, an official had said. Apart from this, 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), three units of the riot control police and 15 quick response teams (QRT) are also deployed, he said.