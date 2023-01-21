Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on 19 January, Mumbai Police arrested a man for entering the rally and posing as an Army soldier, news agency ANI has reported on 21 January quoting police officials.

Police informed ANI that 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested by the Mumbai Police just 90 minutes before PM Narendra Modi was to reach Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The accused tried to enter the high-security VVIP area by claiming himself to be a Naik from the "Guards Regiment" of the Army.

The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Mishra, a science graduate who was stopped by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials on suspicion around 3 pm.

The Mumbai Police registered a case under sections 171, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused was produced in Bandra court on Friday and was sent to police custody till January 24.

Earlier on January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai. The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crore in Mumbai.

He laid foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The PM inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 built at a cost of around ₹12,600 crore. They comprise a 35km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Prime Minister inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. The novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations, and diagnostics completely free, to the people.

Civic elections in Mumbai and some other important cities, including Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are likely to be held later this year.

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi highlighted that this is the first instance when the world is showing faith in the resolve of India. The Prime Minister said that as Indians are eagerly awaiting a developed India, the same optimism for India can be seen in the world.

The PM said for the first time since independence India has the courage to dream big and realise its goals.

"Earlier, there was only discussion on poverty, on seeking funds from foreign countries and surviving some how. Now, the world over there is positivity about India. The world knows our country is going forward on the basis of its strength and utilising its potential to the fullest," Modi said.

"There is an extraordinary confidence in the country which is progressing well with its futuristic vision and modern approach, he said. Many cities across India are going to power the growth story of the country, he had said.

“Therefore, making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government (a term for BJP in power in state and also at the Centre)," he had added. The prime minister asserted that, “We are working on complete transformation of cities across the country."

The CM Eknath Shinde said his government will transform Mumbai in the next three years and give a new identity to India's financial capital and also Maharashtra. “Lets pledge to create a new Maharashtra under Modi's leadership," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)