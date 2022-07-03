Additionally, it took into account that the victim had made additional complaints against him. It concluded that, given the nature of the offence, the victim's age, and the ongoing nature of the other complaints, this case did not qualify for the Probation of Offenders Act's benefits. The man was cleared of a second offence under Sec. 323 of the Indian Penal Code (causing harm voluntarily), as the court did not find the testimony of the victim and her sister to be credible.