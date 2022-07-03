A man has no right to touch a woman's body without her permission, even if he is her relative, the court said.
A Mulund (Mumbai) magistrate court sentenced a 43-year-old man to one month in jail for holding his young cousin's hand 13 years ago and proposing marriage, stating that a man has no right to touch a woman's body without her permission, even if he is her relative.
He was also given a Rs. 1,000 fine by the court. Metropolitan Magistrate RD Dange stated that the victim, who was under 16 years old at the time of the event in 2009, had testified that she had felt insulted and ashamed as a result of the accused's behaviour. The judge said that it may be claimed that he offended her modesty.
When she was in Class 9, on February 2, 2009, the minor filed a complaint at the Bhandup police station. She claimed that as she was walking home from school, her cousin grabbed her hand and proposed marriage. She claimed that he also enticed her by inviting her to his house. He slapped the sister who had run to the scene to save her from the dilemma.
In accordance with the Probation of Offenders Act, the accused's attorney pleaded for his mercy and asked that he be released on a bond of good behaviour. According to Magistrate Dange's order, a woman is the target of the offence under Section 354 (using criminal force in a way that is intended to offend a lady's modesty).
Additionally, it took into account that the victim had made additional complaints against him. It concluded that, given the nature of the offence, the victim's age, and the ongoing nature of the other complaints, this case did not qualify for the Probation of Offenders Act's benefits. The man was cleared of a second offence under Sec. 323 of the Indian Penal Code (causing harm voluntarily), as the court did not find the testimony of the victim and her sister to be credible.
Earlier in June,a magistrate's court found a now 28-year-old man guilty and gave him a one-year simple sentence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014. The accused was not released by the court on a Probation of Offenders Act bond of good behaviour. The magistrate cited a high court decision that stated an individual guilty of such an offence could not be released on probation due to the fact that they had violated the woman's modesty.
The court ruled that his justification for acting in this way was not his prior romantic relationship, as claimed by him.. “It is pertinent to note here that the offence alleged is against a woman and nobody dares to commit such an act or offence in a public place. Hence, non-availability of an eyewitness will not be fatal to the prosecution case," said Metropolitan Magistrate Kranti M Pingle.
