Mumbai: Man jumps into the sea from Bandra Worli Sea Link, search operation begins
Mumbai: In a recent incident, a man jumped into the sea from Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link on Monday. Search operation has begun to rescue the person. The search operation is being jointly conducted by Mumbai Police, Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters deployed for search operation say police.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST
